Owaisi reacts to claim that his great grandfather was Hindu Brahmin: 'Amusing'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday reacted to a social media post that claimed Hindu Brahmin Tulsiramdas as Owaisi's great-grandfather. "It’s always amusing to me that even when they have to concoct a lineage, Sanghis have to find a Brahmin ancestor for me," the AIMIM chief said. The claim and its reaction come as J&K leader Ghulam Nabi Azad recently made a statement that everyone born in India was a Hindu.

Owaisi said it's amusing that 'sanghis' have found a brahmin great grandfather for him. (Sanjay Sharma)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We all have to answer for our own deeds. We are all children of Adam & Hawa AS. As for me, the democratic struggle for equal rights & citizenship of Muslims is a fight for modern India’s soul. It is not 'Hinduphobia'," Owaisi wrote on Twitter, now known as X.

The original post claimed that all Muslims today have Hindu ancestors and were converted forcibly. "Great grandfather of Farooq Abdullah is Balmukund Kaul, a Hindu Brahmin, father of M Jinnah was Jinnabhai Khoja of Hindu Khoja caste," the post claimed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ghulam Nabi Azad's statement created a row as he said only a handful of Muslims have come from outside and the rest were converted from Hinduism in India. " Who were the Muslims in Kashmir 600 years ago? All were Kashmiri Pandits. They converted to Islam. All are born into this religion," Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

"I don't know what he knows about his ancestors. I would advise him to go back where he would find apes as his ancestors," J&K leader and former CM Mehbooba Mufti said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is also not the first time something like this has been claimed about Owaisi's lineage. Earlier too, Owaisi addressed the issue. In 2017, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha said Owaisi's great great grandfather was a Brahmin of Hyderabad and he was converted to Islam. "No my great grand father his great grand father and his great grand father and all grand fathers came from Prophet Adam," Owaisi replied.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.