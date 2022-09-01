Daily brief: Owaisi says, survey on UP's madrasas is mini-NRC, NCPCR chairman hits back and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On UP's madrasa survey move, Owaisi says ‘mini-NRC’, NCPCR, minority minister hit back

The Uttar Pradesh government's decision to conduct a survey of all unrecognised madrasas in the state has triggered a row with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi comparing the move to a “mini-NRC”. Read more

Pakistan floods: Southern areas on high alert amid fears of Indus river swelling

Pakistan's southern provinces are bracing for more floods with a third of the country still inundated after record monsoon rains. Nearly 1,200 people - including 399 children - have been reported dead in what has been called the worst rain-related disaster in a decade. Read more

Youngsters shoot private videos of women from window gaps, busted

Three persons were arrested for allegedly shooting nude and semi-nude videos of women on their mobile phones. Based on the analysis of the videos, police suspect that they were shot from gaps in windows, and even cracks on doors. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam visits Lalbaugcha Raja after celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at home with dad

On Thursday, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s youngest son AbRam Khan was spotted at Mumbai’s famous, Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The family celebrated the festival at their bungalow Mannat in Mumbai. Read more

What is tech neck and how it affects your spine; tips to tackle it

Tech neck also known as text neck is a common issue these days because of the excessive use of mobile phones and sedentary jobs that require one to sit in front of screens for hours. It often starts with discomfort around the neck area, shoulders and back. Read more

'Whatever is in the media...': Shakib's straightforward response to 'controversy' prior to must-win Asia Cup game vs SL

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday said that his team focuses on playing quality cricket against Sri Lanka instead of being concerned about the recent controversy before the Asia Cup 2022 game. Read more

