Youngsters shoot private videos of women from window gaps, busted

Mumbai: Three persons were arrested for allegedly shooting nude and semi-nude videos of women on their mobile phones. Based on the analysis of the videos, police suspect that they were shot from gaps in windows, and even cracks on doors.

The Sewree police have seized the mobile phones, pen drives and laptops of the accused and suspect that other associates are involved as well and will arrest them soon.

The arrested accused are identified as Satish Dhanved Harijan, 26, Sarvanan Tangraj Harijan, 23, and Stephen Raj Murgesh Nada, 21. The accused and victims are residents of the same vicinity in the Boat Heart area in Darukhana, the slum situated on both sides of the road near Sewree police station.

According to the police, the arrested persons allegedly shot nude and semi-nude videos of several women in their areas in the year 2019 and 2020. Most of the houses are made with cemented patra.

The incident came to light after a street fight that broke out between a group of friends on August 28 and blew the lid off the racket where youngsters were recording videos of women through holes and gaps in their houses.

The accused clicked pictures and shot videos of women through open windows, cracks in the doors or holes in the rooftop on their mobile phones, said the police officer, adding that taking the benefit of that the accused recorded the videos of the woman while taking bath and changing clothes in their houses. As of now, three to four victims have come forward, said a police officer.

The incident came to light after one of the accused learnt that his private video had also been recorded by another person in the area, resulting in a fracas between them. That is when the people learnt about their act and they approached the police on August 28. But no one was ready to file a complaint. Hence the police investigated the matter and when a few women came forward and recorded statements against the accused, an FIR was registered on Thursday under sections 354 C, 292 and 34 of the IPC including the IT act.

“Once the incident came to light, we investigated the matter. Three persons have been arrested, but three to four more are involved in this. The accused had deleted the videos which they recorded on their phones. We have seized the devices and will take help from the cyber team to retrieve the videos,” said deputy commissioner of police Geeta Chavan.

“None of the victims has yet complained or given statements that based on the private video, the accused tried to extort money or sexual favours from them. So, it appears that the accused are perverts,” said a police officer, adding, “We are investigating the case further and trying to get more information in the case.”