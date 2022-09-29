Owaisi slams Congress for 'BJP B team' jibe, asks why 'Walker in chief' lost Amethi

A Congress versus AIMIM Twitter war started on Wednesday after Congress leader Pawan Khera, without naming AIMIM, referred to the party as one of the B teams of the party, in the context of the Congress's defeat in the Burhanpur municipal election in Madhya Pradesh that was held in July this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"You can see how strategically the B teams of the BJP make the party win," Pawan Khera tweeted on Wednesday training the gun at both the AIMIM and the AAP. In the tally that Pawan Khera shared, the Congress lost to the BJP by only 388 votes. Owaisi's party got 10,322 votes while AAP got 2,908 votes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi replied to Pawan Khera's tweet as said the Congress should explain why it won only 15 of the 186 Lok Sabha seats in 2019, where it was in a direct fight with the BJP. "BJP is cutting more Congress votes than anyone else. It must demand that BJP stops contesting," Owaisi wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi and his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Owaisi called Rahul Gandhi 'the Walker in Chief' and asked why then the Congress lost Amethi. "Is the Walker in Chief so incapable?" Owaisi tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON