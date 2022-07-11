Constitutional norms violated, says Owaisi as PM unveils National Emblem at new Parliament building

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ‘violating constitutional norms’ as he unveiled the National Emblem cast on the roof of the New Parliament Building.

“The Constitution separates powers of parliament, government and the judiciary. As head of government, the PM shouldn't have unveiled the national emblem atop the new parliament building,” Owaisi, who also heads the All India Masjlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in a tweet.

Regarding the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during the event, Owaisi said, “The Speaker of Lok Sabha represents Lok Sabha, which is not subordinate to the government. The PM has violated all constitutional norms.”

Minister of urban affairs Hardeep Puri was also present at the event.

According to reports, the emblem is made of bronze weighing 9,500kg and with a 6.5m height. It has been cast at the top of the Central Foyer of the new Parliament building. A supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500 kg has been constructed to support the emblem.

The concept sketch and process of casting of the National Emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building has gone through eight different stages of preparation from clay modelling/computer graphics to bronze casting and polishing, the government said.

In a tweet, Modi said he interacted with workers involved in the construction work of the new Parliament after unveiling the national emblem cast. "I had a wonderful interaction with the Shramjeevis who have been involved in the making of the Parliament. We are proud of their efforts and will always remember their contribution to our nation," the PM said in a tweet.

