Owaisi vs Amit Shah on quota for Muslims: ‘Khaali khattey dialog’aan maarte’

All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday hit back at Union home minister Amit Shah after he promised to do away with reservations for the Muslim community once the BJP comes to power in Telangana, saying the saffron party has no vision for the state “besides anti-Muslim hate speech”.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and Union home minister Amit Shah.(PTI)

“All they can offer is fake encounters, surgical strikes on Hyderabad, curfews, releasing criminals and bulldozers. Why do you hate people of Telangana so much?” the Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad asked.

Addressing a public meeting titled "Vijay Sankalp Sabha" at Chevella near Hyderabad, Amit Shah alleged that Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao unconstitutionally reserved benefits for Muslims under the two-bedroom home scheme and education schemes.

"We are not scared of Majlis (AIMIM). Telangana government will be for the people and not Owaisi. Once the BJP government is formed this unconstitutional Muslim reservation will be scrapped. This right is of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBC and they will get their right and we will scrap Muslim reservation,” Shah said.

Owaisi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on one hand, talks about reaching out to ‘Pasmanda’ Muslims, the economically and socially backward group among the community, while on the other, Shah “complies by promising to remove their reservation”.

“If Shah is serious about justice for SCs, STs & OBCs, then he should introduce a constitutional amendment to remove 50% quota ceiling,” he said in a tweet.

Shah also accused KCR of walking on Owaisi's ‘agenda’, alleging the Telangana government does not even show the complete map of Kashmir to appease Owaisi’s party. He further claimed that the steering of 'car' (the election symbol of BRS) was with Majlis and Owaisi.

Hitting back at the senior BJP leader, the AIMIM chief said, “Sir Amit Shah, ye “Owaisi Owaisi” ka rona kab tak chalega? Khaali khattey dialog’aan maarte rehte. Please sometimes speak about record-breaking inflation & unemployment also. Telangana has the highest per capita income in the country.”

