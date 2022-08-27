Owaisi warns of 'war' after reports of Chinese construction in Arunachal Pradesh

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak out after media reports claimed that residents of Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district have recorded videos showing China's PLA personnel and machinery carrying out construction work near Hadigara-Delta 6 in Chaglagam. He also warned that China was preparing for a war with India.

“Will our PM saheb who is scared to even name China, tell us what this Chinese construction party is doing on our territory in Arunachal Pradesh?” Owaisi tweeted.

In another tweet, the AIMIM chief said Chinese ingress has been on for more than two years in Ladakh. And now we have these images from Arunachal. This calls for a special session of Parliament to discuss the state of our ties with China. Nothing less will suffice."

“Chinese bulldozers have come to our soil and you (BJP) are silent over the issue. These people are proud of bulldozers; go and bring these bulldozers from there… The government had 14-15 rounds of talks with China. What has been the outside? I am telling you there could be a war with China at any time… but I hope it doesn't happen. PM Modi should hold a press conference and address the issue,” Owaisi said at a press conference.

Barrister @asadowaisi addressed a press conference on Chinese construction in Arunachal Pradesh. @narendramodi government must call for an urgent parliament session on China. https://t.co/WV7sdwm6LK — AIMIM (@aimim_national) August 27, 2022

India Today reported that the video was recorded on August 11. Locals reportedly said they were “deeply concerned” about Beijing's intrusion. A resident of Mechukha village in Shi Yomi district, which borders India and China, expressed concern about recent reports of China building infrastructure near the LAC.

The report comes days after external affairs minister S Jaishankar has said China had disregarded the border pacts with India, casting a shadow on the bilateral ties, as he asserted that a lasting relationship cannot be a one-way street and there has to be mutual respect.

While responding to a question on Sino-India ties, Jaishankar said India and China have agreements going back to the 1990s which prohibit bringing troops to the border area.

"They (Chinese) have disregarded that. You know what happened in the Galwan Valley a few years ago. That problem has not been resolved and that is clearly casting a shadow," Jaishankar said.

Chinese and Indian troops are engaged in a prolonged standoff in eastern Ladakh. The two sides have so far held 16 rounds of Corps Commander-level talks to resolve the standoff which erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas.

