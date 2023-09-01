Owaisi's 3 demands for special session of Parliament. It involves China, ISRO, and Neeraj Chopra

All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday put forward three demands to be taken up during the special session of the Parliament called by the government from September 18-22. Owaisi said the discussion on the border issue with China should be allowed during the session and called for the implementation of the recommendations of Justice Rohini Commission.

AIMIM Chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi.(PTI)

“We had been demanding a special session from the beginning because China has encroached upon 2000 square km of India's land. China is not giving up Depsang and Demchok...When they call a special session, we hope the PM will allow a discussion on China. Secondly, Rohini Commission has given its report. So, we demand that the Modi government bring a Bill in the Special Session so that the 50% reservation limit can be breached,” the Hyderabad MP told ANI.

Owaisi also demanded that ISRO scientists and star Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra should be invited to the Parliament and honoured.

The government on Thursday announced a "special session" of Parliament for five days between September 18 and 22 but kept the agenda for it under wraps, triggering speculation. Some media reports speculated on the possibility of bills on simultaneous general, state and local polls and reservation for women in directly elected legislatures like Lok Sabha and assemblies. However, both are constitutional amendment bills and will require passage with the support of two-thirds of members in both Houses.

Owaisi said, “Fourthly, the speculations whether there will be a One Nation, One Election - it can't happen. It will be against the Constitution of India because federalism is a part of India's basic structure. BJP doesn't have a majority in Rajya Sabha. Also, several of the opposition-ruled states will not accept this.”

The last time Parliament met outside its three usual sessions was --at midnight on June 30, 2017, to mark the rollout of GST. However, it was a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and was not a proper session.

