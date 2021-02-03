Oxford names ‘Aatmanirbharta’ as Hindi word of the year for 2020
Aatmanirbharta” implying self-reliance has been named by Oxford Languages as its Hindi word of the year 2020 as it “validated the day-to-day achievements of the countless Indians who dealt with and survived the perils of a pandemic”.
The word was chosen by an advisory panel of language experts Kritika Agrawal, Poonam Nigam Sahay and Imogen Foxell. The Oxford Hindi word of the year is a word or expression that is chosen to reflect the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the passing year, and have lasting potential as a term of cultural significance.
In a statement, Oxford Languages said in the early months of the pandemic when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India’s Covid-19 recovery package, he emphasised the need to become self-reliant as a country, in a bid to navigate the perils of the pandemic.
There was a massive increase in the usage of ‘aatmanirbharta’ highlighting its increased prominence as a phrase and concept in the public lexicon, it said.
“In an unprecedented year, ‘aatmanirbharta’ found resonance with a wide cross-section of people as it is seen to be an answer to the revival of a Covid-impacted economy,” said Oxford University Press India managing director Sivaramarkrishnan Venkateswaran.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE sets ball rolling with exams schedule
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
House stalled as Opposition parties demands farm debate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP appoints election in-charges for Puducherry, 3 poll-bound states
- BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Kerala from Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government to develop 8 new cities to meet urbanisation demand
- The ministry of housing and urban affairs will soon come out with a detailed framework to execute the project.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leaders buy alcohol with Ram temple funds, says Congress MLA in MP
- Veteran Congress MLA Kantilal Bhuria claimed that there has been no accountability of the money collected by BJP leaders for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fix timeline for call on pleas by life convicts: SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RJD, NCP set to ally with TMC for Bengal polls; SP likely to join
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maha may propose law for ballot papers in elections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 4mn workers administered dose
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt working on scheme for welfare of transpeople
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No plans to bring national anti-conversion law: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to sign ₹48k-cr Tejas deal with HAL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maximum temperature rises up to 28.1°C, rain likely this week: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: ‘Anti-national’ posts to hit passport clearance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Carcass of tiger cub found in Kaziranga National Park
- The cub is suspected to have been killed by a bigger tiger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox