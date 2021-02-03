Oxford names ‘Aatmanirbharta’ as Hindi word of the year for 2020

Aatmanirbharta” implying self-reliance has been named by Oxford Languages as its Hindi word of the year 2020 as it “validated the day-to-day achievements of the countless Indians who dealt with and survived the perils of a pandemic”.

The word was chosen by an advisory panel of language experts Kritika Agrawal, Poonam Nigam Sahay and Imogen Foxell. The Oxford Hindi word of the year is a word or expression that is chosen to reflect the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the passing year, and have lasting potential as a term of cultural significance.

In a statement, Oxford Languages said in the early months of the pandemic when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India’s Covid-19 recovery package, he emphasised the need to become self-reliant as a country, in a bid to navigate the perils of the pandemic.

There was a massive increase in the usage of ‘aatmanirbharta’ highlighting its increased prominence as a phrase and concept in the public lexicon, it said.

“In an unprecedented year, ‘aatmanirbharta’ found resonance with a wide cross-section of people as it is seen to be an answer to the revival of a Covid-impacted economy,” said Oxford University Press India managing director Sivaramarkrishnan Venkateswaran.