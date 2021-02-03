IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Oxford names ‘Aatmanirbharta’ as Hindi word of the year for 2020
When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India’s Covid-19 recovery package, he emphasised the need to become self-reliant as a country.(ANI)
When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India’s Covid-19 recovery package, he emphasised the need to become self-reliant as a country.(ANI)
india news

Oxford names ‘Aatmanirbharta’ as Hindi word of the year for 2020

The Oxford Hindi word of the year is a word or expression that is chosen to reflect the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the passing year, and have lasting potential as a term of cultural significance.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 04:12 AM IST

Aatmanirbharta” implying self-reliance has been named by Oxford Languages as its Hindi word of the year 2020 as it “validated the day-to-day achievements of the countless Indians who dealt with and survived the perils of a pandemic”.

The word was chosen by an advisory panel of language experts Kritika Agrawal, Poonam Nigam Sahay and Imogen Foxell. The Oxford Hindi word of the year is a word or expression that is chosen to reflect the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the passing year, and have lasting potential as a term of cultural significance.

In a statement, Oxford Languages said in the early months of the pandemic when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India’s Covid-19 recovery package, he emphasised the need to become self-reliant as a country, in a bid to navigate the perils of the pandemic.

There was a massive increase in the usage of ‘aatmanirbharta’ highlighting its increased prominence as a phrase and concept in the public lexicon, it said.

“In an unprecedented year, ‘aatmanirbharta’ found resonance with a wide cross-section of people as it is seen to be an answer to the revival of a Covid-impacted economy,” said Oxford University Press India managing director Sivaramarkrishnan Venkateswaran.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aatmanirbhar bharat oxford narendra modi
app
Close
Classes 10 and 12 theory examinations (for all streams) will be completed in 39 days, as compared with the 45 days planned in 2020.(Mint)
Classes 10 and 12 theory examinations (for all streams) will be completed in 39 days, as compared with the 45 days planned in 2020.(Mint)
india news

CBSE sets ball rolling with exams schedule

By Fareeha Iftikhar, Kainat Sarfaraz, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:20 AM IST
According to the CBSE date sheet, Class 10 board exams will end on June 7 and Class 12 board exams on June 11. The board said authorities will have to follow guidelines against Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress floor leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said, “We have some issues that we will discuss with Speaker Om Birla. But we want the debate to take place.”(PTI)
Congress floor leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, said, “We have some issues that we will discuss with Speaker Om Birla. But we want the debate to take place.”(PTI)
india news

House stalled as Opposition parties demands farm debate

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:00 AM IST
The parties forced repeated suspension of proceedings in both Houses, trooped into the Well, raised slogans and flashed placards, walked out, and continued protests whenever they returned.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The BJP is buoyed by its impressive gains in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (HT FILE PHOTO)(HT FILE PHOTO)
The BJP is buoyed by its impressive gains in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (HT FILE PHOTO)(HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

BJP appoints election in-charges for Puducherry, 3 poll-bound states

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:22 AM IST
  • BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Kerala from Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: PM Narendra Modi.(MINT_PRINT)
File photo: PM Narendra Modi.(MINT_PRINT)
india news

Government to develop 8 new cities to meet urbanisation demand

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:13 AM IST
  • The ministry of housing and urban affairs will soon come out with a detailed framework to execute the project.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress MLA Kantilal Bhuria.(Facebook/Kantilal Bhuria)
Congress MLA Kantilal Bhuria.(Facebook/Kantilal Bhuria)
india news

BJP leaders buy alcohol with Ram temple funds, says Congress MLA in MP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:08 AM IST
  • Veteran Congress MLA Kantilal Bhuria claimed that there has been no accountability of the money collected by BJP leaders for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Fix timeline for call on pleas by life convicts: SC

By Utkarsh Anand
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed all states and Union territories to fix a timeline to decide on requests for early release by life convicts, noting with regret that a total of 1,649 such applications were pending across 21 states
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

RJD, NCP set to ally with TMC for Bengal polls; SP likely to join

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Kolkata: Leaders of Bihar’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Maharashtra’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have held talks with West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and agreed to form an alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Dal (BJP) in the assembly polls due in the state in March-April, according to leaders aware of the developments
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Maha may propose law for ballot papers in elections

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:44 PM IST
Maharashtra’s Speaker Nana Patole on Tuesday directed the state government to explore the option of allowing the use of paper ballots in addition to electronic voting machines (EVMs) during state and local body polls, a move that officials and experts could test the limits of electoral procedures that are under a state’s legal control
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Over 4mn workers administered dose

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:43 PM IST
The Union health ministry has deputed two high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala and Maharashtra to help manage the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) spread in the two states that now make up as much as 70% of the total active case load in the country
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Govt working on scheme for welfare of transpeople

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:42 PM IST
The Centre is working on a scheme to ensure access to health, education and livelihood for transgender persons but there is no proposal to enforce reservations for the community, the government told Parliament on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

No plans to bring national anti-conversion law: Govt

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre has no plans to bring a nationwide anti conversion law to regulate interfaith marriages in the country, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) told Parliament on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Govt to sign 48k-cr Tejas deal with HAL

By Rahul Singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Bengaluru: The government will on Wednesday, the opening day of Aero India-2021, award Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) a 48,000-crore contract to supply 83 LCA (light combat aircraft) Mk-1A jets to the Indian Air Force, which is grappling with a shortage of fighter planes, officials familiar with the development said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Maximum temperature rises up to 28.1°C, rain likely this week: IMD

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:40 PM IST
The maximum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday was recorded at 28
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Uttarakhand: ‘Anti-national’ posts to hit passport clearance

By Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:38 PM IST
Dehradun Applying for a passport in Uttarakhand? Well, you’d better not have made what the state’s top policeman termed “anti-national posts” on social media
READ FULL STORY
Close
Forest personnel and veterinarians inspecting carcass of the tigress cub found on Tuesday at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve(KNPTR)
Forest personnel and veterinarians inspecting carcass of the tigress cub found on Tuesday at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve(KNPTR)
india news

Carcass of tiger cub found in Kaziranga National Park

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:37 PM IST
  • The cub is suspected to have been killed by a bigger tiger
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP