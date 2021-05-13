Oxygen concentrator case: Delhi court rejects bail plea of Navneet Kalra

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of businessman Navneet Kalra in connection with a case relating to the hoarding of oxygen concentrators in a restaurant in south Delhi. The court had yesterday reserved its order on the plea.

The court was hearing Kalra's anticipatory bail plea in connection with the police seizing oxygen concentrators from his restaurants, including at Khan Chacha restaurant.

The court had on Tuesday refused to give any interim relief from arrest to Kalra in the alleged oxygen concentrator hoarding and black marketing case.

During a recent raid, 524 oxygen concentrators were recovered from three restaurants owned by Kalra. These concentrators are the crucial medical equipment used for Covid-19 management at a time when the nation is reeling under the coronavirus pandemic.

Kalra has been on the run since the recovery of the oxygen concentrators. The police said that he could not be tracked despite raids being conducted in Delhi and in adjoining states such as Uttarakhand.

According to the investigators, they have evidence that shows the oxygen concentrators were bought for ₹14,000-15,000 and sold at ₹70,000-75,000.

Meanwhile, the Delhi high court has asked the accused in the alleged black marketing and hoarding cases of oxygen, drugs etc filed after May 2 to appear before the court virtually on the next date of hearing.