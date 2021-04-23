Oxygen Express with 7 tankers reaches Maharashtra, brings relief amid Covid rise

The first Oxygen Express carrying seven tankers filled with liquid medical oxygen from Visakhapatnam reached Maharashtra on Friday.

The train arrived at Nagpur at 8.10 pm, bringing some relief to the state which is reeling under a surge in coronavirus cases and shortages of medical oxygen.

Three of the seven tankers will be unloaded at Nagpur station and remaining will be unloaded at Nasik Road station.

"Oxygen Express is expected to reach Nasik Road station in the morning tomorrow," Shivaji Sutar, chief central railway spokesperson said.

The train departed from Visakhapatnam on Thursday night.

The flat-wagon goods train had left for Visakhapatnam from Kalamboli near Mumbai on April 19, around 8 pm.

After more than 50 hours' journey, it reached the destination, passing through Vapi, Surat, Nandurbar, Bhusawal, Akole, Nagpur, Gondia, Raipur and Titagarh.

Last Sunday, the Railways had announced it will run "Oxygen Express" trains over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country.

Empty tankers will be loaded with medical oxygen from Visakhapatnam, Jamshedpur, Rourkela and Bokaro, it had said.

Amid spiralling coronavirus cases in the country, the demand for medical oxygen has gone through the roof.

