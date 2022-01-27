Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Infighting over Padma award: Karan Singh backs Ghulam Nabi Azad
india news

Infighting over Padma award: Karan Singh backs Ghulam Nabi Azad

“Right thing to do. He wants to be Azad, not Ghulam,” tweeted Jairam Ramesh in reference to former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s refusal to accept the Padma Bhushan
Congress leader Karan Singh. (PTI/File)
Updated on Jan 27, 2022 03:50 PM IST
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Karan Singh on Thursday backed his party colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad, calling him a “well-deserved” candidate for India’s third highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan.

“These national awards should not become a subject of inter-party controversy, far less of intra-party ones… If one of our colleagues is honoured, he should be greeted with warm appreciation rather than snide remarks,” said Singh.

Congress leaders, who wrote to party chief Sonia Gandhi in 2020 seeking an overhaul of the party, congratulated Azad. But another leader Jairam Ramesh took a dig at Azad. “Right thing to do. He wants to be Azad, not Ghulam,” he tweeted in reference to former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s refusal to accept the Padma Bhushan.

There was speculation about Azad leaving the Congress and forming an outfit in Jammu and Kashmir with support from the Bharatiya Janata Party. He issued a clarification denying this. “Some mischievous propaganda being circulated by some people to create confusion. Nothing has been removed or added to my Twitter profile. The profile is as it was earlier.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 cases in India
Mouni Roy
Uttarakhand assembly election
RRB results Protest
Air India
Election 2022 Live updates
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP