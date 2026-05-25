Padma awards 2026: See full list of awardees as President Murmu presents honours

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday presented Padma awards to 66 recipients at the first civil investiture ceremony for 2026. The ceremony was held in the Ganatantra Mandap of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Some of the top awardees included ex- UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar (L),late legendary actor Dharmendra, women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur (R).(ANI video grab)

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Some of the top awardees included late legendary actor Dharmendra, advertising legend late Piyush Pandey, women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

A teary eyed Hema Malini, MP and wife of late actor Dharmendra received the award on his behalf.

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{{^usCountry}} Prime Minister Narendra Modi, vice president CP Radhakrishnan and Union home minister Amit Shah were among the top attendees at the ceremony. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prime Minister Narendra Modi, vice president CP Radhakrishnan and Union home minister Amit Shah were among the top attendees at the ceremony. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} For the year 2026, the President approved conferment of 131 Padma awards including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the year 2026, the President approved conferment of 131 Padma awards including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The remaining Padma awardees will be conferred in the second round of the ceremony to be held later, news agency PTI reported, citing sources. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remaining Padma awardees will be conferred in the second round of the ceremony to be held later, news agency PTI reported, citing sources. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The coveted civilian honours are given in various fields -- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The coveted civilian honours are given in various fields -- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} See full list of winners here: Padma Shri: Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, former UGC Chairman - Literature and Education

K Pajanivel - Traditional martial arts

Satyanarayan Nuwal, Solar Group chairman-Defence manufacturing ecosystem

Kailash Chandra Pantenior, senior journalist

Praveen Kumar, Paralympic gold medalist

Harmanpreet Kaur, Indian women's cricket team captain

R. Krishnan Kitna (Posthumous)

Prof. (Dr.) Lars-Christian Koch

HV Hande

Gafaruddin Mewati Jogi

Mir Haji Kasam

Raghuvir Khedkar

Prosenjit Chatterjee

Devaki Amma G

Ramchandra Godbole & Suneeta Godbole (Duo)

Techi Gubin

Ratilal Mohanlal Borisagar

Kumar Bose

Janardan Bapurao Bothe

Swami Brahamdev

Bishwa Bandhu (Posthumous)

Bharat Singh Bharti

Taga Ram Bheel

Shatavadhani Dr. R. Ganesh

Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Uday Sureshkumar Kotak

Vijay Kumar Malhotra (Posthumous) Padma Vibhushan Late Dharmendra, legendary actor

Dr. N. Rajam Padma Bhushan Late Piyush Pandey, advertising legend

Dr. Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} See full list of winners here: Padma Shri: Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, former UGC Chairman - Literature and Education

K Pajanivel - Traditional martial arts

Satyanarayan Nuwal, Solar Group chairman-Defence manufacturing ecosystem

Kailash Chandra Pantenior, senior journalist

Praveen Kumar, Paralympic gold medalist

Harmanpreet Kaur, Indian women's cricket team captain

R. Krishnan Kitna (Posthumous)

Prof. (Dr.) Lars-Christian Koch

HV Hande

Gafaruddin Mewati Jogi

Mir Haji Kasam

Raghuvir Khedkar

Prosenjit Chatterjee

Devaki Amma G

Ramchandra Godbole & Suneeta Godbole (Duo)

Techi Gubin

Ratilal Mohanlal Borisagar

Kumar Bose

Janardan Bapurao Bothe

Swami Brahamdev

Bishwa Bandhu (Posthumous)

Bharat Singh Bharti

Taga Ram Bheel

Shatavadhani Dr. R. Ganesh

Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Uday Sureshkumar Kotak

Vijay Kumar Malhotra (Posthumous) Padma Vibhushan Late Dharmendra, legendary actor

Dr. N. Rajam Padma Bhushan Late Piyush Pandey, advertising legend

Dr. Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy {{/usCountry}}

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