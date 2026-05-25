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Padma awards 2026: See full list of awardees as President Murmu presents honours

For the year 2026, the President approved conferment of 131 Padma awards including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awards.

Updated on: May 25, 2026 06:36 pm IST
Edited by HT News Desk
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President Droupadi Murmu on Monday presented Padma awards to 66 recipients at the first civil investiture ceremony for 2026. The ceremony was held in the Ganatantra Mandap of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Some of the top awardees included ex- UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar (L),late legendary actor Dharmendra, women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur (R).(ANI video grab)

Some of the top awardees included late legendary actor Dharmendra, advertising legend late Piyush Pandey, women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

A teary eyed Hema Malini, MP and wife of late actor Dharmendra received the award on his behalf.

 
droupadi murmu padma awards
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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