PAGD to hold meeting today, discuss way forward

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) is set to meet in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Tuesday to discuss the prevailing situation in the Union territory (UT). A PAGD leader told news agency PTI on Sunday that the meeting will take place at alliance chairperson and National Conference (NC) patron Farooq Abdullah’s residence at 11am.

“This meeting will be a different one from the earlier ones. This time it is not only the top leadership of the constituent parties which has been invited for consultations but the middle rung leadership as well,” the alliance leader cited above said on Sunday. He pointed out it has been left for the member political parties to select their leaders for Tuesday’s meeting and said 150-200 leaders are expected to participate.

“It (the meeting) will discuss the way forward and it is the first such attempt in the Kashmir valley by the alliance to get a broader perspective on the issues. We wanted to have this kind of consultation before but various factors like Covid prevented such a gathering,” the PAGD leader also told PTI.

The PAGD is a consortium of mainstream political parties, which have been seeking the restoration of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was revoked by the Narendra Modi-led Centre back in 2019. The parties include the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jammu and Kashmir Awami National Conference, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement and the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Tuesday’s meeting comes days after the PAGD on August 5 held a discussion on the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre and the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into a UT. Addressing reporters, CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami said that despite the tall claims of the Centre, the situation in J-K was worsening day by day. He also questioned where were the opportunities for investment and employment, which the Centre claimed the removal of Kashmir’s special status would bring.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired an all-party meeting on Jammu and Kashmir on June 24, which was the first high-level interaction held between the Centre and Kashmir’s political leadership since 2019, when the former scrapped Article 370 and 35A. During the meeting, top leaders from J-K pushed for the restoration of the region’s special status. They also highlighted problems regarding the delimitation process and demanded the reinstatement of full statehood of Jammu and Kashmir before elections are held.

