Pahalgam terror attack: In 2 days, 7 big decisions by India against Pakistan
India has made seven key decisions in response to the Pahalgam attack that killed 26. PM Modi also vowed to track and punish terrorists and their backers.
India has taken seven key decisions with its retaliatory measures against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people.
Besides, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday declared that India will “identify, track, and punish” every terrorist and their “backers” involved in the Pahalgam carnage and pursue the killers to the “ends of the earth”.
Follow Pahalgam terror attack live updates
A day after Tuesday's brazen attack, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, firmed up five specific retaliatory measures against Pakistan, directed the security forces to maintain "high vigil" and vowed to bring the perpetrators of the crime to justice.
On Thursday, India took two more key decisions.
Here are 7 decisions by India against Pakistan:
- On Wednesday, India announced a raft of measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the distribution and use of the Indus river and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960. The Indus river system comprises the main river, the Indus, and its tributaries. The Ravi, Beas, Sutlej, Jhelum and Chenab are its left-bank tributaries, while the Kabul river, a right-bank tributary, does not flow through Indian territory. The Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej are collectively referred to as the eastern rivers, while the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab are known as the western rivers. The water of this river system are crucial to both India and Pakistan. The Indian government said it will remain suspended unless Pakistan credibly and irrevocably stops support for cross-border terrorism.
- As part of the punitive measures, India also announced on Wednesday that it would expel Pakistan's three military attaches and directed Islamabad to downsize the staff strength at its high commission in New Delhi from 55 to 30.
- Foreign secretary Vikram Misri said Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC visa exemption scheme (SVES) and any Pakistani national currently in India under it SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India.
- The CCS that lasted for two-and-half hours decided to close the Integrated Check Post at Attari with immediate effect. It is the only operational land border crossing between the two countries. On closing of the Integrated Check Post at Attari, Misri said those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before May 1.
- The foreign secretary, announcing the retaliatory measures, said "the defence, military, naval and air advisors in the Pakistani high commission in New Delhi are declared persona non grata" and they have a week to leave India. India will be withdrawing its own defence, navy and air advisors from the Indian high commission in Islamabad.
- On Thursday, India announced suspending visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect. The ministry of external affairs (MEA) said all existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from April 27. It said medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till April 29. The MEA said all Pakistani nationals currently in India must leave the country before the expiry of visas.
- The Border Security Force on Thursday said it has “scaled down” the retreat ceremony held at Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab. Hundreds of visitors, foreign tourists and locals visit the Attari-Wagah border on either side daily to watch the flag-lowering and retreat ceremony that is being held since 1959.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Pahalgam terror attack: In 2 days, 7 big decisions by India against Pakistan
SHARE
Copy