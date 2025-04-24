India notifies Pakistan about Indus Waters Treaty suspension: 'Breached conditions'

India on Thursday officially informed Pakistan about its decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance with immediate effect, saying that Islamabad has breached the conditions of the treaty. India said that sustained cross-border terrorism by Pakistan targeting Jammu and Kashmir impedes India's rights under the Indus Water Treaty.(Hindustan Times)

The decision was detailed in a letter from Debashree Mukherjee, India’s Secretary of Water Resources, to her Pakistani counterpart, Syed Ali Murtaza, reported PTI.

The letter said that sustained cross-border terrorism by Pakistan targeting Jammu and Kashmir impedes India's rights under the Indus Waters Treaty.

“What we have seen instead is sustained cross-border terrorism by Pakistan,” the letter stated, noting that these actions have created “security uncertainties” that impede India’s ability to fully utilise its treaty rights, according to PTI.

India on Wednesday had announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, a day after 26 people, including tourists, were gunned down in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The move is among the five big punitive actions taken by New Delhi against Islamabad in the wake of the terror attack.

