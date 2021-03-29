'Pain, wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long': Amit Shah condoles the demise of BJP worker's mother

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday attacked Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee over the demise of the mother of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker. The 85-year-old was allegedly beaten up by TMC workers in Nimta area of North 24 Parganas district a month ago.

“Anguished over the demise of Bengal’s daughter Shova Majumdar ji, who was brutally beaten by TMC goons. The pain and wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long. Bengal will fight for a violence-free tomorrow, Bengal will fight for a safer state for our sisters and mothers,” Shah tweeted on Monday.

The BJP worker Gopal Majumdar, last month, had accused three TMC workers of attacking his house and brutally beating up his mother Shobha.

BJP President JP Nadda also condoled her death and said she had to sacrifice her life for her son being part of the BJP and the party will always remember her sacrifice.

“I wish peace to Nimta's old mother Shobha Majumdar's soul. She had to sacrifice her life for her son Gopal Majumdar being in BJP. BJP will always remember her sacrifice. She was Bengal's 'mother' as well as its 'daughter'. BJP will always fight for the safety of Bengal's mothers and daughters,” Nadda tweeted.

TMC MP Saugata Roy also expressed his condolences but denied the TMC's relation with the attack. He instead cited several ailments that the woman was suffering from as the reason for her demise. “The 85-year-old woman who suffered from various ailments passed away today. I am very sorry about her death but it had nothing to with the altercation between her son, Gopal, and the TMC worker,” ANI quoted Roy as saying.

Roy added, reported ANI, that she got agitated thinking that her son was being attacked during the altercation between the BJP worker and TMC supporter in front of the house and in the process, she fell down.