BJP vs Trinamool, now over attack on 82-year-old woman in Bengal
A BJP worker in Bengal and his octogenarian mother were attacked by Trinamool supporters in Nimta area of North 24 Parganas district late on Saturday night, the party alleged in its latest attack on the ruling state party ahead of the elections that begin on March 27. The Trinamool, on its part, termed it "fake news".
The BJP said the woman is the mother of Gopal Majumdar, a local party worker, who was attacked by TMC supporters. The woman, who lives with her son, was also assaulted, the BJP alleged and posted her photographs and videos on social media. In the video, the woman could be heard telling a news channel that TMC supporters barged into her house around 4:30 am and assaulted her and her son. She also said that she could not identify the assaulters. "They told me not to disclose who did this," the eighty 82-year-old woman said.
Agnimitra Paul, president of the women’s front of the Bengal BJP, visited Majumdar on Monday afternoon and demanded that the alleged assaulters be arrested.
“Chief minister Mamata Banerjee claims to be the daughter of Bengal but there is no respect for a mother in her state,” said Paul.
The TMC leadership alleged that the BJP was spreading fake news to gain political mileage before the assembly elections. “No TMC worker assaulted the woman. It is fake news,” said panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee.
Education minister Partha Chatterjee said in a tweet that the woman was a victim of family feud. He also tweeted a video in which a man who identified himself as the grandson of the woman denied that she was assaulted.
“There is no truth in this. My grandmother is bedridden for three years. When I heard about the alleged assault I went to her house. I asked her how can the TMC be dragged into an internal feud of the BJP. Nobody assaulted my grandmother,” Gobinda Majumdar said.
An official of the Nimta police station said on condition of anonymity that they would look into the allegation once a written complaint is made.
West Bengal elections will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29, making it the longest ever polls in the state. The results will be declared on May 2.
