'Pained' PM Modi has 36 seconds for Manipur in which he mentions Rajasthan: Congress

After PM Modi spoke on the atrocities on women in Manipur amid the national outrage over the video of two Kuki women being paraded naked, Congress said PM Modi has only 36 seconds for Manipur and in that too, he made some comments on Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Congress spokesperson Surpiya Shrinate said PM Modi's address was for 8 minutes and 25 seconds but spoke on Manipur for only 36 seconds. Read | 'Pained, angry': PM Modi on Manipur shocker, demands CM take stringent action

PM Modi on Thursday spoke on Manipur issue after the video of two women paraded naked went viral.

"PM Modi says he is pained after seeing the Manipur video. You said that the video shamed the 140 crores of Indians. And then you dedicated only 36 seconds? You also spoke derogatorily about Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Your government is responsible for this. If you had spoken on Manipur earlier, then the nation would not have to be numbed seeing a 77-day-old video," Shrinate said.

"And your heart is filled with pain and anger? You have the police, you have the agency. Why are you not sacking chief minister N Biren Singh? It is shameful that the first arrest was made after the video went viral. The truth is seeing that video, every woman is feeling threatened, naked," Shrinate said.

'No comment on ongoing Manipur clash?'

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said PM Modi completely sidestepped the issue of the ethnic conflict in Manipur. "While he has commented on this one video that has surfaced, this is only one example of the hundreds of incidents of barbaric violence in the state of Manipur," Jairam Ramesh said.

‘Too little, too late’

Jairam Ramesh said PM Modi equated the "systemic and ongoing violence' in Manipur with the cases of crimes against women in other states, as he mentioned Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh.

"The perpetrators of these crimes have been arrested in Congress-governed states within 24 hours. In Manipur, it took 15 days to register an FIR against unknown persons and today, 64 days later, for the CM of Manipur to claim that arrests have been made. There has been a complete and total collapse of law & order and administration in Manipur. This is too little too late. Mere words won’t do anymore. Actions must speak louder," Jairam Ramesh said.

