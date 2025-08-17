'God made me protector’: Pak Army chief Asim Munir denies political ambitions, says report

As rumour and denials fly over his next move — possibly to become President — Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir has reportedly said he has no political ambitions. He only wants to remain “a servant of the state”, according to report in a Pakistani media outlet. People holding pictures of Field Marshal Asim Munir during a rally in support of Pakistan Army in Karachi.(Reuters file)

Suhail Warraich, senior editor for the Daily Jang newspaper, wrote in an article on Saturday that Munir told him as much in Brussels, Belgium, while on the way back home after a visit to the United States. There was no confirmation or denial yet from Munir's office, though he had indeed stopped over in Belgium, Dawn reported.

Warraich said Munir spoke on stage, too, at Brussels in a small gathering: “God has made me protector of the country. I do not desire any position other than that.” Munir was further quoted as having said: “I am a soldier and my greatest desire is martyrdom.”

He also warned India against destabilising Pakistan’s peace through the use of “proxies”, and cautioned Afghanistan against “pushing the Taliban into Pakistan”, the column said.

He was further quoted as having said Pakistan would maintain equilibrium between the US and China. "We will not sacrifice one friend for the other," he reportedly told the Jang columnist.

Will he, won't he? Rumours rife of Zardari being replaced

Pakistan's army leaders are often the subject of palace whispers and media speculation, given the history of coups, martial law impositions, and takeovers.

Munir's alleged desires to replace President Asif Ali Zardari have made headlines ever since he was promoted to the rank of Field Marshal claiming successes against India, which had launched Operation Sindoor in May after a terror attack in Pahalgam.

He is only the second officer to hold the rank in Pakistan's history — the first being Ayub Khan, who did take over Pakistan's governance.

Field Marshal Munir's recent visits to the US, including a lunch meet with President Donald Trump, also fed rumours.

"The talk started with politics and especially on the rumours that work is being done to change the President of Pakistan and the Prime Minister. General Asim Munir clearly said in the Brussels meeting and in the two-hour-long meeting with me that the rumours about the change are completely false," the Saturday column by Warraich read, as per ANI.

Has a ‘roadmap’ for Pakistan

Warraich said Munir also told him that the rumours weren't started by either civil or military agencies “He said, ‘In fact, there are elements behind this who oppose both the government and the authorities and wish to create political anarchy'," Warraich wrote.

The rumours were earlier denied at least twice by minister Mohsin Naqvi, as well as by a military spokesperson

The columnist further said Munir spoke of an ambitious roadmap to transform Pakistan, especially with its untapped potential in the mineral sector.

"Pakistan has a rare earth treasure; with this treasure, Pakistan's debt will also be reduced, and Pakistan will soon be counted among the most prosperous societies," Munir stated in the interview with the Daily Jang.