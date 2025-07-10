Asim Munir to replace Asif Ali Zardari as Pakistan president? Govt responds

The Pakistani government on Thursday dismissed speculation of possible ouster of President Asif Ali Zardari, terming the “rumours” as “malicious campaign” FILE PHOTO: A police officer stands in front of the traffic, next to posters of the Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Asim Munir, in Karachi, Pakistan May 20, 2025. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo(REUTERS)

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday said the Pakistani government is “fully aware of who is behind the malicious campaign”.

Naqvi's statement was in reaction to speculation on social media platforms that army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir was set to replace Zardari as president of the country.

“We are fully aware of who is behind the malicious campaign targeting President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the chief of army staff,” Naqvi said in a post on X, but did not name anyone.

“I have categorically stated that there has been no discussion, nor does any such idea exist about the president being asked to resign or the COAS aspiring to assume the presidency,” he said.

He added that President Zardari “enjoys a strong and respectful relationship with the leadership of the armed forces.”

He quoted President Zardari as having “clearly” stated: “I know who is spreading these falsehoods, why they are doing so, and who stands to benefit from this propaganda.”

Pakistani Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir's “sole focus” was Pakistan’s strength and stability, and “nothing else”, Naqvi said.

“To those involved in this narrative, do whatever you wish in collaboration with hostile foreign agencies. As for us, we will do whatever is necessary to make Pakistan strong again, InshAllah,” he added.

Asim Munir's elevation

Asim Munir was elevated to the post of army chief in 2022 for a tenure of three years but last year the government extended the tenure term to five years.

The Pakistan government in My promoted army chief General Asim Munir to the rank of field marshal for his role in the recent hostilities with India, marking only the second time in the country’s history that a military official has been elevated to the status.

The Pakistani government can also extend it by another term, according to a PTI news agency report.

Zardari was elected last year as president for a five-year tenure as a quid pro quo for supporting the candidacy of Shehbaz Sharif for the post of prime minister.

Both Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have maintained good working ties with the establishment. Bilawal was asked to head the delegation which visited various world capitals to explain the circumstances of the recent India-Pakistan conflict, which, observers said, showed the trust he enjoyed of the powerful circles.