Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari's health deteriorates, hospitalised

President Asif Ali Zardari was admitted to a private hospital here after his health deteriorated, according to a media report. When President Asif Ali Zardari's health worsened, he was brought to this private hospital.(PTI)

Zardari, 69, was brought to the hospital from Nawabshah, about 300-odd kilometres from Karachi, following complaints of fever and an infection, The Express Tribune reported on Tuesday.

President Zardari underwent several medical tests, and doctors are closely monitoring his condition, it said.

Also read: Pakistan intrusion bid foiled along LoC in Poonch, Indian Army hits back

He had gone to Nawabshah to offer Eid prayers on Monday and before that held a meeting with his party leaders on Sunday, according to local media reports.

Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), the state-run news agency, said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inquired about President Zardari's health on telephone and prayed for an early recovery for him.