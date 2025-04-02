Pakistani man tips Indian student 6,000 in Canada, posts video. Then this happens: ‘Sacrificing comfort for dream’

What began as a simple act of kindness from a Pakistani immigrant toward an Indian student blossomed into something even more heartwarming, transforming the desi man's life for the better. In two videos, a nurse in Canada, who is also an influencer, shared how his decision to tip C$100 (Approximately ₹6,000) to a struggling Indian student prompted social media users to show their kind side. The image shows an Indian student who received a ₹ 6,000 tip from a Pakistani immigrant in Canada. (Instagram/@whatmotivatedyou)

Hamza Aziz shared in a video that he gave the money to Navneet when the latter came to deliver his order working as an Uber delivery driver. Aziz gave the money to Navneet as he was the only one who agreed to return to the restaurant to get the correct order for the former.

Eventually, they interacted, and Aziz learned that Navneet, struggling and staying away from his family, wanted to open his own barbershop. In a second video, Aziz shared that his video of tipping went viral. This led to an entrepreneur sponsoring Navneet's barber education. The second video also shows the Indian man’s own barber shop and Aziz getting a haircut from him.

Take a look at the videos:

How did social media react?

Both videos received tons of comments. Most praised the Canadian man for his part in changing Navneet’s life, and others applauded the student’s determination. However, a few remarked that he could have followed his passion of opening a barber shop while staying in India.

An individual wrote, “So he came to Canada to become a barber! They don’t have barber schools in Punjab!! He’s more than welcome to move back if he misses his family.” Another added, “He is so sweet and a good person.” A third posted, "Tough times would definitely make you honest .. no matter what you’re doing in life!”

Who is Hamza Aziz?

According to his YouTube channel, Aziz is a Pakistani immigrant who lives in Canada. He makes videos sharing inspiring stories of people, their passions, and dreams, and he also works as a nurse.

In his own words, “Through my channel, I aim to celebrate the rich diversity and hard working individuals of Canada, showcasing their contributions of who have helped shape our society.”