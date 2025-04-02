Pakistan intrusion bid foiled along LoC in Poonch, Indian Army hits back

A day after Pakistan army intruded into India and violated the ceasefire agreement by opening fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said it responded effectively in a “controlled and calibrated” manner. A day after Pakistan army intruded into India and violated the ceasefire agreement by opening fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said it responded effectively in a “controlled and calibrated” manner. (Representational photo)

“The situation is under control and being closely monitored,” Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said on Wednesday.

“On Tuesday, a mine blast occurred in the Krishna Ghati sector due to the Pakistan army intrusion across the LoC. This was followed by unprovoked firing and ceasefire violation by Pakistan army. Indian troops responded effectively in a controlled and calibrated manner,” he said in an official statement.

“The Indian Army reiterates the importance of upholding the tenets of the director generals of military operations (DGMOs) understanding of 2021 to maintain peace along the Line of Control, Lt Col Bartwal said.

Intelligence sources said that two Pakistani soldiers were killed in the retaliatory fire by the Indian troops. They were identified as Choudhary Nazakat Ali, a resident of Charikot Haveli, and Naseer Ahmad of Nakyal Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The sources said that Pakistan army opened fire on Tuesday to divert the attention of Indian troops and give cover to infiltrating terrorists but alert soldiers on the Indian side immediately retaliated.

On Tuesday, the Indian Army opened brief fire along the LoC in Poonch district following a mine blast. “At around 1.30pm, troops opened fire following a mine blast in the Nangi Tekri area of KG sector along the LoC,” an official said.

Pakistan army’s intrusion comes amid ongoing anti-terror operations in Kathua where security forces have so far killed two Jaish terrorists. The forces are now trying to eliminate three others hiding in the Panjtirthi area of the border district.

LoC, border active since January

Pakistan has been trying to vitiate atmosphere on the LoC and international border since January with its hostile activities.

On March 12, a soldier was injured in Pakistani sniper fire on the LoC in the Kalsian area of Nowshera sector in Rajouri district.

On February 21, India and Pakistan had held a brigadier-level flag meeting at Poonch and agreed to hold the truce deal.

The Indian side had conveyed that though India wants peace on the borders but if Pakistan continued its mischievous activities, the Indian Army reserved the right to retaliate.

Two army personnel, including Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi, were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack carried out by suspected terrorists in the Akhnoor sector of the Jammu region on February 11.

Two army personnel were also injured in separate incidents of small arms firing from across the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts on February 10 and 14, while two more army personnel were injured in separate landmine explosions in Poonch in first week of February.

On February 25, 2021, both the nuclear-armed countries had renewed a mutually brokered truce deal following DGMO-level talks.

On February 13, close on the heels of a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Bhimber Gali sector along the LoC in Poonch sector, India had hit back strongly inflicting heavy losses to the Pakistan army in Krishna Ghati sector.

An intelligence official said that Pakistan has been trying to vitiate peace along the LoC by resorting to cross-border firing, sniper fire and carrying out IED blasts to target Indian soldiers.

On February 10, the then general officer commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, had reviewed “hostile activities” along the LoC in Rajouri district.