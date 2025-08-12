‘Osama bin Laden in a suit’: Ex-Pentagon official calls for banning Pakistan army chief Asim Munir from US

Former Pentagon official Michael Rubin on Tuesday strongly condemned Pakistan army chief Asim Munir’s recent ‘nuclear threat’ remark made during his visit to the United States, saying that his rhetoric seems reminiscent of Osama bin Laden, the terrorist behind 9/11. Former Pentagon official Michael Rubin has called for Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir to be declared ‘persona non grata’ in the US over his recent nuclear threats.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Rubin said, “Pakistan's threats on American soil are completely unacceptable." He added that Islamabad's threats are raising serious questions about whether the country could fulfil the responsibilities of being a state or if the time had come for it to end.

Michael Rubin then went on to say, “The Field Marshal's rhetoric is reminiscent of what we heard from Osama Bin Laden”

"Americans look at terrorism through the lens of grievance," he explained. "They don't understand the ideological underpinnings of many terrorists. Asim Munir is Osama bin Laden in a suit."

The former US official's remarks came following the Pakistan army chief's address at an event in Tampa, Florida, where he issued a stark nuclear threat, reportedly stating, “We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we'll take half the world down with us.”

Rubin further said, “The fact that US Generals did not walk out of any meeting with Asim Munir should be a cause for resignation.”

He further argued, “There is no reason why the USA should consider Pakistan a major non-NATO ally; Pakistan should be the first major non-NATO ally to be listed as a state sponsor of terrorism, and should not be a member of the US Central Command anymore.”

Calling for a severe diplomatic action, he said, “Asim Munir should be persona non grata in the USA and never get an American Visa, along with any Pakistani official, till Pakistan explains itself and apologises.”

India calls out ‘nuclear sabre-rattling’

Earlier, on Monday, India sharply reacted to Munir’s remarks, describing them as an example of Pakistan’s persistent “nuclear sabre-rattling.”

In an official statement, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said the comments “underscore doubts about the integrity of Pakistan’s nuclear command and control,” especially given a military establishment “hand-in-glove with terrorist groups.”

The MEA added it was “regrettable” that such threatening remarks were made from the soil of a friendly third country.

Reiterating India’s stance, the statement said, “India has already made it clear that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail. We will continue to take all steps necessary to safeguard our national security.”