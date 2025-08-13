What US said on relationship with India after Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir's visit

The United States has reaffirmed that its relationship with both Pakistan and India “remains unchanged” and that its diplomats are “committed to both nations", following Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir’s recent visit to the US. Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir met political and military leaders during his visit to the United States.(AP File)

During a briefing, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce recalled the recent conflict between Pakistan and India, saying, “We had an experience with Pakistan and India, when there was a conflict, that could have developed into something quite horrible.”

"There was immediate concern and movement with the Vice President JD Vance, the President Donald Trump, and the Secretary of State Marco Rubio in addressing the nature of what was happening,” she added.

Her response came after she was asked about Asim Munir’s meeting with President Trump and whether it could lead to increased US assistance and arms sales to Pakistan, asking, “Is this being done at the expense of President Trump’s relationship with PM Modi?”

Bruce replied that the US relationship with “both nations remains unchanged – good. The diplomats are committed to both nations.”

She also highlighted the recent US-Pakistan counter-terrorism dialogue held in Islamabad, saying, “The United States and Pakistan reaffirmed their shared commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations during the latest rounds of talks in Islamabad. The US and Pakistan discussed ways to enhance cooperation to counter terrorist threats.”

“For the region and for the world, the US working with both those nations is good news and will promote a future that’s beneficial,” she added.

Asim Munir’s visit was his second trip to the United States in less than two months, following a private luncheon with President Trump in June. He arrived in Washington on Sunday for a series of high-level meetings with senior US political and military officials.

With ANI inputs