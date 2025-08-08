Pakistan army chief Asim Munir to visit US again this week, two months after lunch with Trump: Report

Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir is reportedly going to visit the US this week, his second trip in two months after military skirmishes with India, and at a time when India-US relations are tense over trade tariffs. Field Marshal Asim Munir salutes after laying wreath on a martyrs' monument at the Pak army headquarters in Rawalpindi. (AFP)

This visit is apparently a reciprocal trip, to attend a farewell event for US Central Command chief General Michael Kurilla in Tampa, Florida, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported citing sources. Kurilla was in Pakistan last month where he was awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, one of Pakistan's top honours.

Field Marshal Munir was hosted by US President Donald Trump for a private lunch at the White House on June 18.

That was one of the occasions where Trump claimed to have brokered the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. In fact, he had praised Munir for it too.

India has insisted that its foreign policy decisions — including the ceasefire — are not governed by any foreign influence.

Relations between India and the US have since been tense also amid Trump's imposition of trade tariffs up to 50% on India as “penalty” for doing business with Russia — a move India has called “unfair and unjustified”.

The Pakistan army, meanwhile, has rubbished rumours of Asim Munir becoming the country's president by replacing Asif Ali Zardari.

The American general, Michael Kurilla, whose farewell Munir is going to attend, had recently bracketed India and Pakistan, saying the US needed have a relationship with both in countering terrorism.

In his remarks during a hearing by the US Congress' Armed Services Committee, he described Pakistan as a “phenomenal partner” in counter-terrorism.

That was in June, a month after India had pinpointed and attacked terror bases inside Pakistan and in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, following the April massacre in Pahalgam.

Munir, considered the de facto ruler of Pakistan on account of the army's deep influence, was promoted from General to Field Marshal after Pakistan claimed gains during the military exchanges with India in May.