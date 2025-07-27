Pak's big honour for US general who called it 'phenomenal counterterror partner'

US Central Command chief General Michael Kurilla was conferred with a big honour by the Pakistan government, called 'Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military)'. The development came over a month after the US general's big backing for Pakistan as a "phenomenal partner" in counter-terrorism. US Army Gen Michael E Kurilla was conferred the big honour by Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari.(HT_PRINT)

Kurilla was conferred the big honour by Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari.

Radio Pakistan, the country's national public broadcaster, said that the move aimed to acknowledge Kurilla's "outstanding contributions to regional security and his dedicated efforts in strengthening strategic defence ties" between Pakistan and the US.

Kurilla, who was visiting Pakistan, was presented with a Tri-Services Guard of Honour upon arrival, the broadcaster further reported.

As Pakistan announced the big honour being conferred upon Kurilla, the government reportedly said his efforts were crucial in "deepening counterterrorism cooperation between the Pakistan Armed Forces and USCENTCOM".

The Pakistan government also reportedly noted Kurilla's acknowledgement of Pakistan's role "in promoting peace and stability".

Back in June, when India was actively making efforts at the global stage to highlight Pakistan's support to terrorism, Kurilla had called Pakistan “a phenomenal partner in the counter-terrorism world”.

He had also asserted that the US needed to have a relationship with both India and Pakistan. "I do not believe it is a binary switch that we can’t have one with Pakistan if we have a relationship with India,” the US general had said.

India had pushed back against Kurilla's remarks, reminding the US general of the Pahalgam terror attack, the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, and of Pakistan giving shelter to Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad.

“See the record of Pakistan, of what Pakistan actually is, [it] is very clear. We all know the Pahalgam attack is only a recent example of cross-border terrorism," the Ministry of External Affairs had said.

Pakistan's honour for Kurilla also coincides with Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar's visit to Washington. While in the US, Dar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the two leaders discussed expanding bilateral trade.

Rubio said he thanked Ishaq Dar for "Pakistan’s partnership in countering terrorism and preserving regional stability".