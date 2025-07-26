Marco Rubio meets Ishaq Dar, thanks Pak's 'partnership in countering terrorism'

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday met Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who is in Washington to discuss bilateral ties between US and Pakistan. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) meets Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar(X/@SecRubio)

The US official shared some details of what the two leaders spoke about, adding that he thanked Ishaq Dar for "Pakistan’s partnership in countering terrorism and preserving regional stability". He also said that the two discussed expanding bilateral trade and enhancing collaboration in the minerals sector.

Rubio's remarks come just days after he announced that the US would designate TRF, a front for Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as both a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). The front had claimed responsibility for the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, that left 26 civilians dead.

Islamabad had earlier said that the India-Pakistan ties would come up for a discussion during Ishaq Dar's visit to Washington. "Exchange of views will also take place on the Pakistan-India question," Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said on Thursday.

The US has time and again claimed credit for brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, a claim New Delhi has denied multiple times, but Islamabad as accepted.

"We remain grateful for the role played by the US in de-escalation of tensions leading to ceasefire,” Khan had said, briefing on Ishaq Dar's US visit agenda.

India's stance on Pak harbouring terror

India has long maintained that the Pakistan government and army is involved in cross-border terrorism, and funds and harbours terrorist groups.

Days after the Pahalgam attack and India's Operation Sindoor launched in retaliation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address had said, “While India believes in tourism, Pakistan considers terrorism as tourism, which is very dangerous for the world."

He had also called terrorism a means of making monetary gains for the Pakistan government and army, urging the Pakistani population to fight against terror.

“While India believes in tourism, Pakistan considers terrorism as tourism, which is very dangerous for the world. I want to ask the people of Pakistan — what have they achieved? Today, India is the fourth largest economy in the world. But what is your situation? Those who promoted terrorism ruined your future,” PM Modi had said.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, targeting terrorists and terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The following days saw a big military escalation between India and Pakistan, triggered by the targeting of army bases in India. A ceasefire was announced between both countries on May 10.