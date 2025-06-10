'Proud': PM meets Tharoor, other members of key Operation Sindoor outreach delegations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met with members of the all-party delegations who took part in the global outreach programme on Operation Sindoor. During the meeting at 7 Lok Kalayan Marg, the prime minister met with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha and others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges handshake with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor as he hosts delegation members who went to various countries for Operation Sindoor global outreach.(PMO)

Following Operation Sindoor, the Indian government announced a total of seven all-party delegations, led by members from the ruling NDA alliance and the opposition INDIA bloc.

BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijyant Panda, Congress' Shashi Tharoor, JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, DMK's Kanimozhi, and NCP (SP)'s Supriya Sule led the seven delegations to different parts of the world, to convey India's policy on zero tolerance for terrorism.

"Met members of the various delegations who represented India in different countries and elaborated on India's commitment to peace and the need to eradicate the menace of terrorism. We are all proud of the manner in which they put forward India's voice," stated Modi on X.

Ahead of the prime minister's meet, External affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar had met with the all-party delegations after their return to India.

7 delegations, over 50 people and 33 countries

The delegations comprised over 50 people. A majority of these delegations had current MPs, along with former parliamentarians and ex-diplomats. The seven delegations, led by the ruling and opposition party members, visited 33 foreign capitals and the European Union to convey India's stance on terrorism.

The delegations visited Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Liberia, Congo, Sierra Leone, United States of America, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, Russia, Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, South Africa, and the European Union.

The delegations were formed after India's military conflict with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. Operation Sindoor, which was a military strike against terror bases in Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam attack, escalated tensions between the two nations.

This escalation resulted in a military standoff between the two nations, with Pakistan drone and missile strikes recorded across border towns near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, and the international border.