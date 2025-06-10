J&K govt charts plan to revive tourism after Pahalgam attack

The government Jammu and Kashmir government has chalked out a detailed plan to revive the tourism sector that took a hit after April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. Before the Pahalgam attack, the valley recorded tourist footfall of 7 lakh. (PTI)

With an aim to increase footfall at prominent tourists spots, the government is starting with school and college excursions, conferences, tour delegations to get back tourists at famous resorts which witnessed 90% cancellation. “We are planning to hold picnics and tours of students and this will start from next week and will continue for atleast next two months,” said a senior education department officer.

Before the Pahalgam attack, the valley recorded tourist footfall of 7 lakh. Tour operators are hopeful that successful Amarnath yatra could bring back tourists to Kashmir which saw around three million tourists visiting Kashmir last year.

After one month, tourists are returning to Kashmir but the numbers are still low, however officials are hopeful that the numbers will start gradually picking up. “After three days of Pahalgam terror attack, every single tourist left Kashmir. All tourists places looked deserted but now tourists are coming back. In past four five days some big groups also came to Kashmir,” said Mohammad Iqbal a hotel owner in Srinagar city. “After the attack many hotels got completely closed now they are again reopening,” he said.

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, who held cabinet meeting in Pahalgam and then meeting of administrative secretaries in Gulmarg, had already hinted about school picnics and other activities and had asked education minister Sakina Ittoo to chart a plan for the same. Even many schools and colleges have already made arrangements for beginning of this activity. “At least when local and tourists will be at picnic spots it will send a positive signal across the country,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, a cab driver who also said last five-six days has seen tourist arrivals in Kashmir.

CM Omar recently said, “Our priority right now is peaceful yatra and that can help to improve tourism.”

After Pahalgam attack, the officials are tight lipped on daily tourists arrivals. However, the number of tourists coming to Kashmir post the Pahalgam attack is increasing day by day. “Its slowly picking up. Now there are daily 1,000 to 1,300 tourists coming into Kashmir which is an encouraging sign,” said a tourism department officer.

Even from the last couple of days eight judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court along with their families, are touring Kashmir and the pictures of Judges on famous Dal Lake went viral on social media.

Mushtaq Pahalgami who heads the hotel Union in Pahalgam said that now people have started visiting the resort again. “Now 10 to 20% tourists are visiting the resort. The shops and hotels have started opening, this time more tourists are coming from Haryana, Punjab and southern states and many locals from J&K,” he said many people even now stay for a night...The biggest impediment is the closure of local sites and parks. Unless those places are not opened, Pahalgam won’t have tourists in big numbers,” Pahalgam who closed his 30 room hotel said.