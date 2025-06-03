In Spain, Kanimozhi of DMK asked about ‘national language of India’. Her reply wins applause

Kanimozhi of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, who is leading an all-party delegation from India, was applauded by Indian diaspora in Spain for saying that the "national language of India is unity and diversity”, and that is the message the delegation brings to the world. DMK MP Kanimozhi, who is leading an all-party delegation, in Madrid, Spain, on Monday. (India in Spain-X )

On being asked what the national language of India is while addressing the Indian diaspora, Kanimozhi said, “The national language of India is unity and diversity. That is the message this delegation brings to the world, and that is the most important thing today.”

The DMK MP's response comes amid the Tamil Nadu government's tussle with the Centre on the issue of the three-language formula in the National Education Policy 2020.

The all-party delegation, led by Kanimozhi, includes Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party), Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Prem Chand Gupta (Rashtriya Janata Dal), Ashok Kumar Mittal (Aam Aadmi Party), and Former envoys Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.

The delegation visited five nations to expose Pakistan and brief them India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

Spain has extended its "unequivocal support" for India's efforts to combat terrorism as an all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi met with Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares here to convey New Delhi's strong message of zero tolerance for the menace.

The delegation arrived in Madrid on Saturday for a three-day visit in the final leg of its five-nation tour.

The Association of Victims of Terrorism in Madrid also met with the delegation led by Kanimozhi, news agency ANI reported.

The association, one of the largest such associations globally, works with over 4,000 victims of terrorism and provides psychosocial support to those affected. The meeting between the association and the all-party delegation aimed to exchange experiences and best practices in supporting victims of terrorism.