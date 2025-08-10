‘If we think we're going down…': Pak Army Asim Munir chief makes nuke threat in US

Pakistani military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, made a threat during his recent visit to the United States, saying that Islamabad would take down "half the world" with it, if his country faces an existential threat in future with India. Asim Munir made the remarks during a black-tie dinner he hosted for businessman Adnan Asad, Pakistan's honorary consul in Tampa. (AP/File photo)

“We are a nuclear nation, if we think we are going down, we'll take half the world down with us,” ThePrint quoted Munir as saying at the event in Tampa.

Munir made this nuclear threat from the US soil at a black-tie dinner he hosted for businessman Adnan Asad, who serves as Pakistan's honorary consul in Tampa.

After his nuclear threat, Munir raked up the issue over the Indus Waters Treaty, and said that India's decision to suspend the treaty could place 250 million people at risk of starvation. He warned, "We will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does so, 10 missiles se faarigh kar denge (we will destroy it with 10 missiles)."

"The Indus River is not the Indians' family property. Humein missilon ki kami nahi hai, al-Hamdulillah (we don't have a missile shortage, Praise be to God)," Munir was quoted as saying by ThePrint, citing sources.

Those invited to the black-tie dinner were reportedly not allowed to carry mobile phones or any other digital devices, and no text of the speech was provided. The news outlet reported the speech from the memory of many participants present at the event.

Munir reportedly made several references to the conflict with India during his speech. "Ek tweet karwaya tha with Surah Fil and a picture of (the industrialist) Mukesh Ambani to show them what we will do the next time," he said. Surah Fil is a verse which describes how Allah sent birds to drop stones on an enemy's battle elephants and reduced them to "chewed-up straw".

"We'll start from India's East, where they have located their most valuable resources, and then move westwards," Munir was quoted as saying by ThePrint.

Using what he termed a 'crude analogy', the Field Marshal further said, "India is shining Mercedes coming on a highway like Ferrari, but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?" he said.

He reportedly took note of India's recent diplomatic tensions with the US amid the Trump tariffs row, and joked that Pakistan should start offering masterclasses on how to balance rival powers. "The real reason for our success is that we are not misers. If someone does good work, we praise and appreciate them. That is why we nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Prize," Munir added.

Field Marshal Asim Munir was in Tampa to attend the Retirement Ceremony of the outgoing US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Michael E. Kurilla, and the Change of Command Ceremony, marking the assumption of the role by Admiral Brad Cooper.

This was Munir's second visit to Washington since the intense fighting with India during Operation Sindoor.

According to an official statement released by the Pakistani army, Munir engaged in high-level interactions with senior political and military leadership and members of the Pakistani diaspora during his US visit.

The Pakistani Army chief also met with Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, and discussed several matters of mutual professional interest. He invited Caine to visit Pakistan, the statement added.

Addressing an interactive session with the Pakistani diaspora, the Field Marshal urged them to remain confident in Islamabad's bright future and asked them to actively contribute to attracting investments. The diaspora also reaffirmed its backing to Pakistan's development, the army statement, as cited by news agency PTI, said.

Munir visited the US for a five-day trip in June, wherein he attended a private luncheon with President Donald Trump, a gesture which is typically reserved for visiting heads of government or state. As a result of the meeting, Trump announced enhanced US-Pakistan cooperation in several fields, including an oil deal.

(with PTI inputs)