Pak Army chief Asim Munir joins last rites of major tied to Abhinandan's capture

Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir attended the funeral of Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah, the officer who had earlier claimed responsibility for capturing Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman following the 2019 aerial dogfight that occurred after India’s Balakot air strike in response to the Pulwama terror attack. Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir(AP)

The 37-year-old officer was killed during a clash with Taliban militants in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan, located near the Afghan border, on Tuesday.

His funeral was held in his hometown at Chaklala Garrison in Rawalpindi. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed Munir’s presence at the ceremony.

“Major Syed Moiz Abbas fought bravely in the face of resistance and ultimately laid down his life in the line of duty, upholding the highest traditions of bravery, sacrifice, and patriotism,” the ISPR statement quoted the army chief as saying.

The major was buried with full military honours, the statement added.

Major Shah commissioned into Pakistani Army in 2011

Commissioned into the Pakistan Army in 2011, Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah later joined the elite Special Services Group (SSG) and was deployed in the volatile Waziristan region at the time of his death.

Following his killing, local media reports identified him as the same officer who had captured Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman in 2019 and shielded him from a mob after his aircraft went down during a post-Balakot air clash.

A resurfaced video from his earlier interview with Geo TV, where he appeared as a captain, shows Moiz recounting how he captured Abhinandan. The clip has been widely shared on social media since his death.

The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistan Taliban, emerged in 2007 as a coalition of various militant factions. Its stated goal is to enforce a rigid version of Islam across the country.

The TTP, which Pakistan considers to be closely aligned with al-Qaeda, has been linked to numerous deadly attacks, including the 2008 bombing of Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel, assaults on military installations, and the 2009 attack on army headquarters.

Pakistan refers to the TTP as "Fitna al-Khawarij", referencing a historical group associated with rebellion and violence in early Islamic history.

