‘Pakistan a cancer of humanity’, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday hit out at Pakistan, calling it a "cancer for humanity" and called for global community to "treat it".

“Pakistan is a cancer and until it is treated, we cannot resolve the problems. Now, PoK is demanding to be free and be a part of India again...Pakistan is a cancer of humanity too. The world forces will have to come together to treat this in time,” ANI quoted Adityanath as saying at a public meeting in Tripura's capital Agartala.



It is not the first time when Adityanath has attacked Pakistan and called for Pakistan Occupied Kashmir's merger with India.



On May 18, the UP CM had claimed that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir would become a part of India within six months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi secures third term in office.



“We will not worship our enemy. If someone kills our people we will not worship them but give them an answer that they deserve. It has become difficult for Pakistan to save Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Let PM Modi become the Prime Minister for the third time and within six months PoK will become part of India,” ANI had quoted him as saying.



‘Cong accepted Partition for its selfish interests’: Adityanath

During the rally, Yogi Adityanath blamed the Congress for India's Partition. “RSS knew that if we follow Congress' treaty, they will divide the nation, genocide Hindus and destroy the ethnic traditions of our country. Congress accepted the partition of the country for its own selfish interests,” he said.



“Today, we all are efficiently working for 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'...Whenever we reminisce about Lord Krishna, we can see that in one hand, he has 'Murli' and in the other hand, he has 'Sudarshan'. Only 'Murli' will be of no good, 'Sudarshan' is also needed for the security,” he added.



