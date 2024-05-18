Within 6 months PoK will become part of India in PM Modi's third term, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir would become a part of India within six months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi secures his third term in office. Adityanath made the bold remarks while addressing a public rally in Maharashtra's Palghar. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath(File photo)

"We will not worship our enemy. If someone kills our people we will not worship them but give them an answer that they deserve. It has become difficult for Pakistan to save Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Let PM Modi become the Prime Minister for the third time and within six months PoK will become part of India...," said Yogi Adityanath as quoted by news agency ANI.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Yogi Adityanath said that for such a move, courage is required. During his speech, he also took a dig at the Congress party and the INDIA bloc leaders, saying "They used to say we can't do anything about terrorism from Pakistan".

ALSO READ| Bloodsuckers, ‘Ramdrohis’: Yogi’s jibe at SP-Cong alliance

On Saturday, Adityanath also addressed a poll rally in Mumbai where he campaigned for BJP candidate Ujjwal Nikam from Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency. At the rally, Adityanath said the ongoing elections are about choosing between “Ram bhakts” and “Ram drohis”.

“Ram bhakt is a ‘rashtra bhakt’ who will serve the people of India and work for the country's progress. A Ram bhakt who paved the way for the construction of Ram temple can ensure respect for the people and the country as well as safety and security,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the Congress over the issue of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Adityanath said that Lord Ram wouldn't allow the Congress to come to power after the Lok Sabha election 2024.

“Congress leaders say Ram temple shouldn’t have been constructed. If the Congress is so upset about it, it can construct a Ram temple in Italy. If they don’t want a Ram temple, they can build one dedicated to ‘Bajrangbali’ (Lord Hanuman),” he said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Some Congress leaders say that if their party comes to power, they will “destroy” the Ram temple, claimed the senior BJP leader. “Ram Lalla will not allow you to come to power,” he said.