Bloodsuckers, ‘Ramdrohis’: Yogi’s jibe at SP-Cong alliance

lkoreportersdesk@hindustantimes.com Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath holding an election rally in Barabanki (HT)

Mounting a blistering attack on the opposition, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday described the new alliance between the Congress and the SP as ‘very dangerous’, labelling them as ‘khoonchuswa’ (bloodsuckers) in one rally and ‘Ramdrohis’ in another.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He remarked that it seemed as though “the Congress was possessed by the spirit of Aurangzeb seeking to extract ‘jizya’ (tax imposed on non-Muslims during the Mughal era) from the people of this country”.

In a rally in Baharaich, Adityanath described the alliance between the SP and the Congress as “khoonchuswa” (bloodsuckers). He remarked that whenever these two parties came together, it always resulted in some bad omen.

Addressing another public meeting in Ayodhya’s Milkipur, which comes under the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, Adityanath drew comparisons between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lord Krishna. “PM Modi is the charioteer of India’s development chariot because the BJP alone can realise the vision of a ‘viksit Bharat’. In this ‘Mahabharata’ of elections, PM Modi assumes the role of Lord Krishna to ensure the victory of the party.”

He appealed to the constituents to vote for sitting MP and BJP candidate Lallu Singh.

The CM said the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, and the Bahujan Samaj Party were just ‘vote katwa’ (vote-cutter) in the ongoing polls. “During the SP government’s tenure in the state and the Congress government’s at the Centre, there was an attack on the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. This time, they have conspired to undermine reservations for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and other backward classes.”

He further added that the opposition’s ‘Garibi Hatao’ model was very dangerous. “They claim they will eliminate poverty in one stroke. When asked how they would do it, they said they would survey properties, take half of the assets that belonged to your fathers and grandfathers, and distribute them among SP goons.”

Adityanath observed that the nation was divided between ‘Ramdrohis’ or those who are anti-Ram and ‘Ram Bhakts’ or the followers of Lord Ram. “’Ramdrohis’ are those who fired bullets at Ram Bhakts, withdraw cases against those attacking the birthplace of Ram Lalla, consider the Ram temple in Ayodhya useless, and fail to offer condolences for the passing of Ram Bhakts such as Kalyan Singh but shed tears on the demise of a mafia. Ramdrohis are responsible for the underlying causes of terrorism and Naxalism in the country.”

“Remember, it was the Samajwadi Party that targeted Ram Bhakts with bullets. These are the same people who once claimed that ‘Ayodhya mein parinda bhi par nahi maar sakta’. The youth of Uttar Pradesh faced an identity crisis. When you give your blessings and choose a competent government, the 500-year wait ends, and Ram Lalla is finally seated in the magnificent Ram temple in Ayodhya.”

He explained that a ‘Rambhakt’ was someone who thought about the nation, ensured its security, enhanced its honour, undertook major development works, and worked for the upliftment of the poor without discrimination. He praised PM Narendra Modi for being a Rambhakt.

Not only did Adityanath criticised the Samajwadi Party for ‘shooting’ at Ram devotees, but also for ‘consuming’ rations and medicines meant for the poor. “When the SP president (Akhilesh Yadav) served as the chief minister of the state, he had declared his intention to demolish all monuments dedicated to Dalits. We made it clear that if they initiated such actions, we would topple the government.”

Addressing a massive public meeting in Barabanki in the presence of Narendra Modi, Adityanath said, “With three phases of elections remaining, the entire population is already confident about the results on June 4. Thus, ‘Abki baar, 400 paar,’ echoing nationwide, has become a public declaration.”