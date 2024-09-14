Yogi Adityanath says ‘unfortunate to call Gyanvapi a mosque’, Samajwadi Party reacts

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that it is “unfortunate” to call Gyanvapi as a mosque. He termed it as an “embodiment of Lord Vishwanath”. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

While inaugurating an international seminar on "Contribution of Nath Panth in Building a Harmonious Society" at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, the chief minister said,"It is unfortunate that some people refer to Gyanvapi as a mosque while it is the embodiment of Lord Vishwanath himself."



In January this year, the Archaeological Survey of India in its report had stated “there existed a large Hindu temple prior to the construction of the existing structure” in the 17th century.



ALSO READ: Hindu side completes submission, requests court to allow additional survey of Gyanvapi



The report further stated that the western wall, made of stones and decorated with mouldings, is remaining part of an earlier Hindu temple.



The Gyanvapi issue has been at the centre of a long-drawn legal battle with the Hindu side arguing that the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi was allegedly built on the remains of a pre-existing temple, while the Muslim side has contested the claim.



ALSO READ: Gyanvapi mosque panel reacts to ASI's 'pre-existing temple' finding, says 'not final word'

SP reacts to Yogi Adityanath's remarks

Opposition Samajwadi Party hit out at Adityanath over the remarks. SP spokesperson Abbas Haidar told PTI, "It seems that he (Yogi Adityanath) does not give respect to the court. The matter is pending in the court. It is unfortunate that the chief minister has taken the oath of the Constitution, but it seems he is not giving due respect to the court.

"For his vested political interests, he is dividing the society. The mandate given by the public to the BJP also indicates that they have not spoken on issues related to people," he added.

BJP, seers laud Yogi Adityanath's remark

Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla said,"Historic, archaeological and spiritual evidence categorically indicate that Gyanvapi is a temple."

Mahant of Ayodhya's Hanumangarhi temple Raju Das said, "It is only the unfortunate people who are calling Gyanvapi a mosque. It is itself Vishwanath, and a temple of Kashi Vishwanath. Even if a blind person puts his or her hand over the structure, he or she would get a feeling of all the symbols of 'Sanatan'.

"We have been continuously saying that it is a temple, only the foolish people call it a mosque."



(With PTI inputs)