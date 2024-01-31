'Pillars from old temple...': What ASI survey said about Gyanvapi mosque cellars in Varanasi

The district court in Varanasi on Wednesday allowed the Hindu side to offer prayers in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque. The Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.(HT_PRINT)

The court directed the district magistrate to arrange for the prayers and a priest nominated by Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust.

The Muslim side, represented by the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee, said they would challenge the order in the higher court.

The district court issued its order a day following a plea by four Hindu women to the Supreme Court, requesting an excavation and scientific survey of a sealed portion of the mosque. This request came in response to an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report, which concluded the presence of a significant Hindu temple predating the mosque's construction.

Here's what the ASI report said about the Gyanvapi mosque: