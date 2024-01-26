Gyanvapi mosque panel reacts to ASI's 'pre-existing temple' finding, says 'not final word'

Varanasi: The Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee, which manages Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque situated adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, has reacted to the ASI survey report, saying the document is not a court judgment or “the final word”. The Archaeological Survey of India said in its report that the mosque had been built on the remains of a large Hindu temple. Varanasi: Muslims prayed at the Gyanvapi mosque on Friday amid tight security. (PTI)

The Gyanvapi panel said they are studying the ASI survey report.

Mohd Yasin, the secretary of the committee, said, "This is just a report and not a 'faisala' (judgment). There are several kinds of reports. It is not the final word on the issue."

He said the Muslim side would present their views when the Supreme Court hears the matter linked to the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who represents the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi Masjid-Kashi Vishwanath temple case, on Thursday said ASI had found remnants of a temple inside the mosque.

He said the mosque had been built by Aurangzeb after demolishing a temple.

Jain also claimed remnants of the idols of Hindu gods were found in two basements during the survey.

Citing the report, Jain said several parts of the preexisting temple had been reused to build the mosque.

"The ASI has said that there existed a large Hindu Temple prior to the construction of the existing structure. This is the conclusive finding of the ASI," he added.

"Existing architectural remains, decorated moldings on the walls, a large decorated entrance gate, a small entrance with a mutilated image, and birds and animals carved for decoration in and outside suggest that the western wall is the remaining part of a Hindu temple. The Arabic Persian inscription found inside a room mentions that the mosque was built in the 20th regnal year of Aurangzeb. Hence the preexisting structure appears to have been destroyed in the 17th century, Based on the scientific studies survey carried out, study of architectural remains, exposed features and artefacts inscriptions, art and sculptures, it can be said that there existed a Hindu temple prior to the construction of the existing structure," he added.

The lawyer said the survey also found 32 inscriptions written in the Devanagari, Grantha, Telugu and Kannada scripts.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Giriraj Singh said on Friday that the Muslim side should hand over the mosque to Hindus.

Madhya Pradesh minister Prahlad Patel said the world will have to accept the findings of the ASI.

“ASI is a prestigious organisation recognised world over. So, India and the world will soon accept the findings of ASI. On the Supreme Court’s direction, it came out with a new report which I think makes things clear,” he said.

Reacting to the report, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi called the ASI the handmaiden of Hindutva.

“This wouldn’t stand academic scrutiny before any set of professional archaeologists or historians. The report is based on conjecture and makes a mockery of scientific study. As a great scholar once said 'ASI is the handmaiden of Hindutva',” he wrote on X.

The district court in Varanasi had asked the ASI to conduct a scientific survey and find out if a temple existed at the mosque site or not.

Earlier this week, the court ruled that both the Hindu and Muslims sides will get copies of the ASI survey report.

