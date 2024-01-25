Gyanvapi case: Lawyer says ASI survey found parts of temple in Varanasi mosque

Varanasi: Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi Masjid case, on Thursday claimed that the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) survey report has found evidence of a large Hindu temple that existed before the mosque was constructed. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain revealed the details of the ASI survey report on Gyanvapi. (ANI)

“The ASI has said that the pillars and plasters used in the existing structure were studied systematically and scientifically for the enlargement of the mosque and constructing Sahan. Parts of preexisting temples, including pillars and plasters, were reused with little modifications. A minute study of pillars and plasters in corridors suggests that they were originally part of a preexisting Hindu temple for their reuse in the existing structure, Vyala figures carved on either side of the lotus medallion were mutilated and after removing the stone mass from the corners, that space was decorated with floral design,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

He said the present western wall of the mosque is part of the pre-existing Hindu temple.

"The ASI has said that there existed a large Hindu Temple prior to the construction of the existing structure. This is the conclusive finding of the ASI," he added.

Sculptures of Hindu deities found

Jain claimed ASI has said that sculptures of Hindu deities and carved architectural members were found buried under the dumped soil.

"Existing architectural remains, decorated moldings on the walls, a large decorated entrance gate, a small entrance with a mutilated image, and birds and animals carved for decoration in and outside suggest that the western wall is the remaining part of a Hindu temple. The Arabic Persian inscription found inside a room mentions that the mosque was built in the 20th regnal year of Aurangzeb. Hence the preexisting structure appears to have been destroyed in the 17th century, Based on the scientific studies survey carried out, study of architectural remains, exposed features and artefacts inscriptions, art and sculptures, it can be said that there existed a Hindu temple prior to the construction of the existing structure," he added.

Also read: Gyanvapi dispute: Hindu, Muslim sides to get copy of ASI report

Indian scripts found on inscriptions

The lawyer said the survey also found 32 inscriptions written in the Devanagari, Grantha, Telugu and Kannada scripts.

"The ASI has said that during the survey, a number of inscriptions were noticed on the existing and preexisting structure. A total of 34 inscriptions were recorded during the present survey and 32 stamped pages were taken. These are in fact inscriptions on the stone of a preexisting Hindu temple which have been reused during the construction, repair of the existing structure. They include inscriptions in the Devanagari, Grantha, Telugu and Kannada scripts. The reuse of earlier inscriptions in the structure suggests that the earlier structures were destroyed and their parts were reused in the construction repair of the existing structure. Three names of deities such as Janardana, Rudra and Umeshwara are found in these inscriptions," he said.

The ASI had carried out the survey of the mosque after the district court passed an order on July 21 last year, to determine whether the mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

On Wednesday last week, district judge A K Vishvesh ruled that the ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi mosque complex would be given to both the Hindu and Muslim sides.

With inputs from ANI