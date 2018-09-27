Pakistan hands over to BSF body of Indian farmer who swept away in river Ravi

The Pakistan Rangers on Thursday handed over the body of a 53-year-old Indian farmer, who was swept away in the gushing waters of Ravi river to Pakistan, to the Border Security Force (BSF) in Attari, officials said.

The body of Balwinder Singh was received by his family members at the Attari-Wagah joint check post, they said.

Singh fell into the river on Tuesday while working in a field in Ajnala sector and was swept towards Pakistan by the turbulent waters, they said.

He was found dead by the Pakistan Rangers.

The BSF was informed about Singh during a flag meeting with Pakistan at the international border.

