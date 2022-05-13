2 Lashkar terrorists from Pakistan eliminated in J&K's Bandipora

The security forces on Friday eliminated two terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. The gunbattle erupted after the security forces launched a search operation in Brar in the Aragam area following inputs about the presence of terrorists.

Both the killed terrorists have been identified as Faisal alias Sikander and Abu Ukasa. Faisal was involved in the killing of three policemen on December 10 last year and on February 11 at Gulshan Chowk and Nishat Park in the town along with terrorist Haider. The duo shifted the base to central and south Kashmir where they carried out their terror activities.



Haider was eliminated in an encounter on the intervening night of May 7 and 8 at Devsar in Kulgam. He was killed along with another terrorist Shahbaz Shah of Kulgam who was accused in the killing of a civilian Satish Kumar Singh on April 13.



After Haider's killing, theother terrorist Faisal shifted to Budgam where he was joined by Ukasa. After the murder of Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat in Budgam on Thursday, the two Lashkar terrorists again went to Bandipora. After receiving tipoff, the police were able to locate their hideout at Aragam and eliminated both of them in a swift operation within 24 hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON