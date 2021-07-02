Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Pakistan quadcopter spotted entering India, flies back after BSF fires at it
india news

Pakistan quadcopter spotted entering India, flies back after BSF fires at it

BSF said that the spy quadcopter was trying to get into the Indian territory for "surveillance of the area". "Alert BSF troops fired at small quadcopter belonging to Pakistan on Friday morning at about 0425 hrs (4.25 am) as it was trying to cross IB in Arnia sector.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 02, 2021 10:07 AM IST
According to an intelligence official, the movement of the drone was seen near Border outpost Jabowal but after retaliation BSF's 42 battalion personnel, it flew back. (AP/ File photo)

A quadcopter from Pakistan tried to enter Indian territory along the international border from Jammu's Arnia sector early on Friday but retreated after it was fired at by the personnel of the Border Security Force or BSF. According to an intelligence official, the movement of the drone was noticed near the border outpost Jabowal.

BSF said that the spy quadcopter was trying to get into the Indian territory for "surveillance of the area". "Alert BSF troops fired at small quadcopter belonging to Pakistan on Friday morning at about 0425 hrs (4.25 am) as it was trying to cross IB in Arnia sector. Due to this firing, it returned back immediately," the force said in a statement.

"The quadcopter was flying between Zero Line and the border fence. It was fired upon by the alert BSF personnel... We have searched the area and have found no arms and ammunition," NS Jamwal, BSF's Jammu frontier inspector general, said.

Also read: Drones a clear, present threat, says army chief

The sighting of the quadcopter comes five days after the drone attack was carried out on the Indian Air Force station in Jammu on Sunday. At least two personnel were injured in the attack. The attack was the first-ever offensive use of drones to target an Indian military facility. The technology used in the aerial attack in Jammu indicated “state support and the possible involvement of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba terror groups,” Lieutenant General DP Pandey, who heads the Srinagar-based 15 Corps, said on Wednesday.

Drones, the latest threat in the security affairs of the country, have been sighted for four consecutive days over military stations in Kaluchak, Ratnuchak, Sunjuwan and Kunjwani.

Spotlighting the threat posed by such incidents, Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Thursday that the easy availability of drones allowed both state and non-state actors to use them, increasing the complexity of challenges faced by the security forces.

Highlighting the easy availability of devices such as the ones used in Jammu on June 27 -- and several other drones seen and repelled in the region’s Kaluchak area over the past week -- he said that building drones was akin to a “DIY project that could be tackled at home”.

Also read: Army jawan killed in encounter with terrorists at Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Pakistan Rangers have been regularly violating the international boundary through drone intrusions and trying to drop arms and ammunition in the Indian territory but have been successfully repulsed by BSF troops on the border, BSF officials have said. The Indian Army and IAF have tightened security and activated countermeasures at their forward bases to pre-empt such aerial attacks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan bsf jawans
TRENDING NEWS

Netflix’s alarm-related post gets a Jagame Thandhiram twist featuring Dhanush

Mom screams with joy on seeing her deployed army son after two years. Watch

Bride performs martial arts in wedding saree in Tamil Nadu, video wows people

‘Journey through cosmic circle of life’: Nasa’s post on this galaxy wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP