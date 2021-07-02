Encounter underway between terrorists, security forces at Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces early on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, said police officials familiar with the development. Joint security forces include personnel of the Indian Army, the Pulwama police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). According to the officials, the security personnel have cornered the terrorists in the Hanjin Rajpora area of Pulwama.

#Encounter has started at Hanjin Rajpora area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 1, 2021

Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in Hanjin Rajpora area of Pulwama



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/W9VeTbFN2C — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2021

The Pulwama encounter saw heavy firing from both sides. A search operation, reportedly launched in the area by joint security forces, triggered the gunfight. The said search and cordon operation was conducted based on inputs suggesting a number of terrorists had taken shelter at the Hanjin village in the Rajpora area of Pulwama district.

As soon as the security forces reached the suspected hideout in the course of the search operation, the terrorists opened fire on them, according to the report. The security forces then took the lead and retaliated with heavy gunfire.

There has been no report of casualties yet; however, as many as three to four terrorists are believed to be trapped in the encounter.

On a related note, security forces gunned down two terrorists yesterday at another encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. However, the terrorists have not been identified yet, the Kashmir zone police informed. As many as 61 terrorists have reportedly been killed by security forces in encounters in the past six months.

More details to follow soon...