‘Pakistan received loans from IMF instead of being cornered globally’: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed International Monetary Fund's (IMF) bailout to Pakistan, saying that the country was being granted a loan, instead of being ‘globally cornered’. Banerjee demanded that those responsible for the Pahalgam attack be brought to justice. (HT Photo)

The terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22 claimed the lives of 26 people, following which the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor. The army targeted and destroyed terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Speaking on the attack, Mamata Banerjee demanded that those responsible for the attack be brought to justice. “We don't support terrorism; it has no religion, caste, or creed,” the West Bengal CM added.

Bengal Assembly adopts resolution condemning Pahalgam attack and praising Indian Armed Forces

The West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution condemning the Pahalgam terror attack and praising the Indian Armed Forces for the strikes conducted in response.

“We salute the bravery of our armed forces,” Banerjee, adding that there was a need to teach the terrorists “a lesson”.

The resolution praised the Indian Army for their “unwavering courage in safeguarding the nation’s security”. However, the resolution did not mention the term ‘Operation Sindoor’, according to a PTI news agency report.

The House, however, saw chaotic scenes during discussions on the resolution following Mamata Banerjee's remarks over the Pahalgam terror attack, criticising the central government.

The move comes a week after union home minister Amit Shah's criticism of the TMC-led West Bengal government. “To appease the Muslim vote bank, Mamata didi opposed Operation Sindoor. She has insulted the mothers and sisters of this country,” Shah said during an organisational meeting of the BJP's Bengal unit in Kolkata. He added that Banerjee was “pained over the death of terrorists".

The TMC had opposed Shah's statements, while extending support to the army and the government in the fight against terrorism.

(With PTI inputs)