Pakistan should hand over Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed to India: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday issued a stern warning to Pakistan over its continued support to terrorism, urging the neighbouring country to hand over designated terrorists Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed to India. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses naval officers during an interaction aboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi is also seen(PTI)

Singh, addressing naval personnel aboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, said, “Pakistan needs to understand clearly that dangerous game of terrorism that it has been playing since Independence is over now.”

Reiterating India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, Singh said the country would use all means available to counter the threat. “Will use every method against terror that Pak can think of, will also not hesitate to use those which Pak can't even think of,” he declared.

“It would be in Pakistan's interest to uproot nurseries of terrorism operating on its soil with its own hands,” Rajnath Singh added.

Referring to recent military operations, Singh described "Operation Sindoor" as a defining moment in India’s counter-terrorism efforts, “Operation Sindoor is not just a military action but India's frontal assault against terrorism.”

“In just a short span of time, we demolished Pakistan's terrorist bases and its intentions,” the defence minister added.

Pakistan was forced to plead globally: Rajnath Singh

Singh further commended the Indian Navy for its critical role in Operation Sindoor, crediting it with keeping Pakistan's military on the defensive during India’s counter-terror operations.

“The Indian Navy has impressed every Indian with its silent service. By remaining silent, the Indian Navy succeeded in keeping the Pakistani army tied down,” he said.

“When the Indian Air Force destroyed terror bases on Pakistani soil, the Indian Navy's aggressive deployment in Arabian Sea confined Pakistani Navy to its own shores,” Rajnath noted.

Commenting on the success of the broader operation, Singh said, “Our strike was so powerful that Pakistan began pleading with entire world to stop India.”

Once again rejecting former U.S. President Donald Trump’s claims of mediating the May 10 ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that the decision to pause military operations was entirely India’s. “We halted our military actions, on our own terms,” he said.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in direct response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people. The operation targeted and destroyed nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoK, killing over 100 militants, according to Indian officials.

Hostilities ended with a ceasefire agreement on May 10.