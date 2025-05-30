Will use every method Pakistan can, cannot think of against terror, warns Rajnath Singh

Pakistan needs to understand clearly that the "dangerous game" of terrorism that it has been playing since Independence against India is over, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday. Defence minister Rajnath Singh said it would be in Pakistan's interest to uproot "nurseries of terrorism" operating on its soil.(PTI)

In an interaction with naval warriors on board aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off Goa, Singh sent a stern warning to Islamabad saying India will not hesitate to use the methods to deal with terrorism that Pakistan cannot even think of.

Operation Sindoor is not just a military action but India's frontal assault against terrorism, he said.

"We will use every method against terrorism that Pakistan can think of, but we will not hesitate to use those methods also which Pakistan cannot even think of," he said.

The defence minister said it would be in Pakistan's interest to uproot "nurseries of terrorism" operating on its soil.

"Anti-India activities are being carried out openly from Pakistani soil. India is completely free to carry out any kind of operation against terrorists, both on this side and the other side of the border and sea," he said.

"Today, the whole world is acknowledging India's right to protect its citizens against terrorism. Today, no power in the world can stop India from doing this work," he said.

Singh also hailed Indian Navy's role during Operation Sindoor.

"The Indian Navy has impressed every Indian with its silent service. By remaining silent, the Indian Navy succeeded in keeping the Pakistani army tied down," he said.

When the Indian Air Force destroyed terror bases on Pakistani soil, the Indian Navy's aggressive deployment in Arabian Sea confined Pakistani Navy to its own shores, he said.

On the overall operation, he said "our strike was so powerful that Pakistan began pleading with entire world to stop India."

In just a short span of time, we demolished Pakistan's terrorist bases and its intentions, he said adding the speed, depth and clarity with which our armed forces acted were remarkable.

Operation Sindoor not only sent a clear message to terrorists but also to their patrons who nurture them, he added,

On our own terms, we halted our military actions, the defence minister said.