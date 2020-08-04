e-paper
Home / India News / Pakistan violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector of J&K’s Poonch, heavy shelling in Mendhar

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector of J&K's Poonch, heavy shelling in Mendhar

The unprovoked ceasefire violation was initiated along the LoC by firing with small arms and shelling mortars in the area. The Indian Army retaliated to the ceasefire.

india Updated: Aug 04, 2020 08:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Heavy shelling continues in Dabraj area of Mankote sector in Mendhar, Jammu and Kashmir.
Heavy shelling continues in Dabraj area of Mankote sector in Mendhar, Jammu and Kashmir.
         

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning. The unprovoked ceasefire violation was initiated along the LoC by firing with small arms and shelling mortars in the area. The Indian Army retaliated to the ceasefire.

Heavy shelling continues in Dabraj area of Mankote sector in Mendhar, Jammu and Kashmir.

This comes days after an Army jawan lost his life in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Sepoy Rohin Kumar sustained serious injuries during the ceasefire and later succumbed to death.

“Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in Rajouri Sector. Own troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Sep Rohin Kumar was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries,” the official statement read.

“Sep Rohin Kumar was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” it added.

