One year of abrogation of Article 370: Curfew in Srinagar to prevent protests on August 5

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 21:28 IST

Fearing protests by separatists on August 5, the Srinagar administration on Monday decided to impose curfew upto Wednesday with immediate effect.

Meanwhile the Covid-19 related restrictions, which were imposed from July 31 till August 5, have been extended up to August 8.