One year of abrogation of Article 370: Curfew in Srinagar to prevent protests on August 5

india Updated: Aug 03, 2020 21:28 IST
Ashiq Hussain | Edited by Arpan Rai
An Indian paramilitary soldier stands guard by a closed road, as Kashmiris marked Eid during lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in in Srinagar.
Fearing protests by separatists on August 5, the Srinagar administration on Monday decided to impose curfew upto Wednesday with immediate effect.

Meanwhile the Covid-19 related restrictions, which were imposed from July 31 till August 5, have been extended up to August 8.

